Now is the time to start thinking of that perfect gift for your Valentine. Katia Rudnick, Owner of Katia Designs, share her tips for picking out a great Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day gift:
- Start early. One of the biggest mistakes people make is waiting until the day before or the day of to purchase a gift. Doing that severely limits your options. Plan early so that you have more time to select a great gift.
- Make a connection. Consider what type of gift would resonate with the person who will be receiving it. If you can make it personal, by having a message or ensuring it includes things they like, then there will be a connection. Jewelry is a popular option for most people, but it’s important to select something that will resonate.
- Listen to the person. Well before the holiday arrives, start listening to the person to see what is going on with them. Do they have goals, plans, or dreams? These can be important when it comes to selecting a great gift. By paying attention, you will be able to help narrow down something that will be meaningful.
- Forget predictability. Grabbing those chocolates or grocery store flowers screams of predictability. Instead, surprise the person with something they didn’t see coming. The element of surprise will take the experience to a whole new level.
- Put in the effort. One of the best ways to ensure an amazing Valentine’s Day gift is purchased is to make the effort. People know if you ran into the corner drug store for a box of chocolates, or if you put in the effort to purchase a meaningful gift. When you put in the effort, it makes the gift that much sweeter.
