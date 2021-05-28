TimeZone at R1 Indoor Karting

R1 Indoor Karting, one of the nation’s fastest indoor karting centers, has expanded their amenities once again.

They are excited to bring a first-ever unique time machine game, TimeZone, to their already thrilling venue.

TimeZone is a completely new and unique form of entertainment, and its first US location is now open in Lincoln, Rhode Island and The Rhode Show went behind the scenes to check it out.

For more information visit https://r1indoorkarting.com/timezone