TimeZone at R1 Indoor Karting

R1 Indoor Karting, one of the nation’s fastest indoor karting centers, has expanded their amenities once again.
They are excited to bring a first-ever unique time machine game, TimeZone, to their already thrilling venue.
TimeZone is a completely new and unique form of entertainment, and its first US location is now open in Lincoln, Rhode Island and The Rhode Show went behind the scenes to check it out.
For more information visit https://r1indoorkarting.com/timezone
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.