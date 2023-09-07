(THE RHODE SHOW) – Thrive Outside is a non-profit dedicated to help engage students through schoolyard Outdoor Learning Zones, teacher training in outdoor education, and nature-based community events.
The Thrive Outside in the Mud event is coming up on Sept 17th at Frerichs Farm in Warren.
