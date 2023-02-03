Fridays are for Rhody Roundups! We’re talking about Tom Brady’s retirement; is he actually retiring “for good”? If you could be anything, what would it be? Watch the clip above to hear our answers!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.