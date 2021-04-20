This morning on The Rhode Show we talk with Colin and Nick Barnicle about their smash Netfilx docuseries called “This is a Robbery”.
It has become the number one show on the streaming service about the 1990 art heist at the Isabella Stewart Gardiner Museum in Boston.
To this day it remains the largest art theft in the world valued at a half billion dollars.
