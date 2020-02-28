Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Impact of Opioids
Think Healthy Ahead of National Nutrition Month

Frances Largeman-Roth is the go-to nutritionist for all the network morning shows. You’ve see her on CNN, The Rachael Ray Show and she is a regular on The Dr. Oz Show. She has also lent her expertise as a judge for Food Network Challenge and The James Beard Awards.

Now, she is bringing her passion for nutrition to a special interview that will show people how to choose healthier foods for March, which is NATIONAL NUTRITION MONTH. Frances will discuss how to make quick, easy nutritious meals for busy families.

