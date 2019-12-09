Think Freeway Car Wash this Season!

Target 12 on WPRI.com

Looking for a perfect gift for someone on your list? Keep that car looking spotless all year long with gifts from Freeway Car Wash. Per their website, They’ve been providing Rhode Island motorists with professional and comprehensive Car Wash services for over 65 years and have been family owned and operated since 1981.

This morning, we were joined by Dean Perdikakis and Rhea Ray who offered a closer look at what they do and offered some great gift giving ideas!

Learn more about their gift options and multiple locations here: http://freewaycarwash.com/

