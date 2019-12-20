Breaking News
Westerly police ID victims of housing complex shooting
Live Now
12 on 12 Digital Original: The Business of Cannabis
Target 12 on WPRI.com

These are a few of our favorite things: Day 3

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
main bkg
bkg

It’s day three of some of our favorite.

The elves have been working hard to find a gift for the person who has everything.

Chargehub Powerstation 360

IG Charcoal BBQ Grille

Defer Box Indestructible Bluetooth Boombox

Airfree Purification

Betterair

Belero Ultrasonic Oil Diffuser

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

WHAT'S ON THE RHODE SHOW?

More The Rhode Show

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com