Combining the gravity-defying moves of hip-hop with elements of vaudeville, robot, tap, and mime, the Wondertwins have honed their distinctive style over four decades as pioneers of street dance.

Identical twins Billy and Bobby McClain came up in gritty 1970s Boston, just two kid dancers in a dance crew that opened for some of the biggest names in hip-hop history — from Run DMC and LL Cool J to KRS One and Afrika Bambaataa. Moving on to become the Wondertwins, this unstoppable crew of two has since lit up stages at The Apollo, Jacob’s Pillow, Joe’s Pub NYC, Brooklyn Dance Festival, Lincoln Center, and other notable national venues. Now they are heading to The Providence G to style up our city with their signature moves!

Doors open at 7 p.m. The Wondertwins will perform from 7:30-8:15 p.m. with DJ Finesse spinning tracks pre and post-show.