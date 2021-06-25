The Wickford Art Festival returns

As summer kicks into high gear many annual events we all know and love are returning to enhance your enjoyment of the season. One of those is The Wickford Art Festival, a local favorite produced by the Wickford Art Association since 1962. Returning for 2021 on July 10/11 at Wilson Park the event promises to be a wonderful celebration for all.

Joining us on The Rhode Show today to discuss the Association’s latest happenings was their Gallery Director, Catherine Gagnon. Not only did she share details about what we can expect at the Festival but she also previewed their first Celebrity Art Show & Auction which will feature artwork from our own Brendan Kirby!

To learn more about everything she discussed, head to: https://wickfordart.org/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

