A professional development program for young creatives under the age of 30, WaterFire Providence is pleased to announce that the 2022 WaterFire Accelerate application deadline will be extended to Friday, July 1 at 5:00 PM EST. The program is a year-long professional development for emerging creatives under 30 and is specifically designed to provide access to resources that will further the artistic careers and engage young artists who may not have had the opportunity to pursue a traditional arts education.

This morning on “The Rhode Show” we were pleased to welcome Peter A. Mello, Managing Director co-CEO, WaterFire Providence, and Artist, Ysanel Torres, to discuss further.

For additional info, head to: https://waterfire.org/accelerate

