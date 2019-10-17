The Vortex Film Fest is back for 2019

Breaking News
If you have a passion for the Sci-Fi, Fantasy or Horror genres, then you’ll want to discover The 2019 Vortex Film Fest.

Per their website: A phantasmagoric symphony of international films blasts its way across the big screen as the Flickers’ Rhode Island International Film Festival launches its 20th Annual Flickers’ Vortex Sci-Fi, Fantasy, and Horror Film Festival (VORTEX), October 19-27th.

This morning, they joined us with details and a closer look at some of the films we can look forward to.

For more info, visit: http://www.film-festival.org/Vortex.php

