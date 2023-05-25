The Village for Rhode Island Foster and Adoptive Families has developed a multi-pronged approach to address the needs of local families. With the enormous need for foster care, it’s so important to support families who help.

Shannon Dos Santos, Project Director, The Village for RI Foster & Adoptive Families and Ashley Deckert, Director, Dept. of Children, Youth & Families stopped by the show this morning to share about The Village and Foster Care Appreciation Month.

Find out more about how this program is bridging the the gap between local families, caregivers and services, visit https://www.rivillage.org/