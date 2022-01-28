The TV Maître D is Back

The TV Maitre D is always bringing us the best in dining right here in Rhode Island.
This morning we welcomed back our friend Joe Zito to talk about what is in store for the new season of his popular show.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.