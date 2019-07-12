Breaking News
Early morning strong storms expected
The South Coast Artists Studio Tour Returns!

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Kelly Milukas to chat about the upcoming 16th Annual Open Studio Tour taking place July 20-21 and August 17-18.

Per their website, this is your chance to visit the studios of some of the best artists living, working and exhibiting in the four beautiful coastal towns of Tiverton, Little Compton, Westport and Dartmouth.

Learn more here: https://southcoastartists.org/openstudiotour/

It’s also a great time to shop at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses! You can take full advantage on the Mass Sales Tax Holiday coming up August 17-18.

Learn more here: https://www.cardis.com/

