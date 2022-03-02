The Samuel Slater Experience is a historic museum featuring state-of-the-art 4-D digital technology to tell the story of Samuel Slater, the beginnings of the American Industrial Revolution, and the founding of Webster, Massachusetts in the early 19th century.
It will be opening its doors to the public on Friday, March 4, 2022.
