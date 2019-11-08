The Road to San Donato is a generational father-and-son story that unfolds over the Italian countryside.

Robert Cocuzzo embarked on a 475 mile bike ride with his father to trace their roots to Robert’s grandfather’s ancestral village of San Donato val di Comino.

The bike ride was inspired by my ailing grandfather who voiced a regret for having never gone back to the village where his father was born.

Robert and his father pledged to go in his honor–and do so by bicycle.

The Road to San Donato is available at book store everywhere or on Amazon.

