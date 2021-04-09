The Rhody Roundup: What do you do to make yourself happy?

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s Friday and time for our virtual Rhody Roundup.

Today we welcomed Lifestyle and fashion expert Matt Simko and Mom blogger Audrey McClelland.

Topics:

-Every Friday for at least two years, Diddy has bought himself a giant bouquet of balloons because he says it makes him feel good.   What do you do to make yourself feel good?

-Half of American’s plan to take a road trip this summer.  What is your least favorite thing about the trip? 

-Not sure if you’ve heard about this or not but because of covid and restaurants doing so much take out there is a ketchup package shortage. People are selling the small packages on ebay.   Is there one condiment that you can’t live without?  

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams