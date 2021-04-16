The Rhody Roundup: The Future of High Heels Looks Wobbly

It’s Friday and time for our Virtual Rhody Roundup.
This morning we welcomed Bekah Berger from HOT 106, Kristen Adamo from GoProvidence along with Phil Ayoub owner of Beau Tyler in Newport.
TOPICS:
-The Future of High Heels Looks Wobbly—at Least for Now
-Some women who ditched their high-heeled shoes during the pandemic have no plans to go back. Has your wardrobe changed?
-Edelman calling it quits on his career—what athlete/actor/etc. were you saddened to see end their career or leave the industry?
-MagellanTV’s Crime Watch Dream Job because the clock is ticking to the close of applications. MagellanTV will pay three brave souls $2,400 to watch 24 straight hours of true crime and mystery documentaries. Would you do it and what is your crime show to watch?
