The Rhody Roundup: It’s Time To Expand Your Friend Circle
The Rhode Show
by:
Will Gilbert
Posted:
Mar 19, 2021 / 10:52 AM EDT
/
Updated:
Mar 19, 2021 / 10:52 AM EDT
It was another fun time in The Rhody Roundup.
Topics:
Rude people on Zoom
It’s time to expand your friend circle.
Do you have trouble making a decision?
