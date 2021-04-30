The Rhody Roundup: Is it over for the award show?

Today on The Rhody Roundup we welcomed Comedian Tom Stewart, Kevin McNamara from KevinMcSports Hour on WPRO and KevinMcSports.com, and Lauren Ruggiero owner of Buppy Pets
Topics:
-The Oscars this year was the lowest rated ever. Only 10.4 million watched it. Did you watch it? Did you even see any of the movies. Do you even care anymore about award shows?
-Are you a “get there early” or running late type of person? A new survey from the U.K. found that the average person starts to feel stressed if they are 7 minutes late for an event or meeting.
-What are you really looking for on your phone? Most of us don’t reach for our phones with intention.
