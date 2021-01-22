The Rhody Roundup: Favorite Inauguration Performances

This morning in the Rhody Round Up we talked about some of the hottest topics of the week.

Our panel was Kim Zandy from 92 PRO-FM, Lauren Ruggiero owner of BUPPY PETS and Ryan Belmore Owner/Publisher at What’s Up Newport.

Topics:

  1. Who was your favorite performer during the Inauguration?
  2. A new movie is coming out about Lucy.
  3. Millennials are not the ones who are binge watching streaming service shows. It’s actually those over 65 years old. How have your viewing habits changed as you get older?

