1  of  2
Breaking News
Fall River Mayor Jasiel Correia arrested WEATHER ALERT: ‘High Surf Advisory’ Issued today through tomorrow at all ocean exposed beaches due to large swells, dangerous rip currents
Live Now /
Watch WPRI 12 Eyewitness News This Morning
Target 12 on WPRI.com

The Rhody Round up: How much are you spend for back to school?

The Rhode Show

by:

Posted: / Updated:
RhodeShow-generic-featured-image (1)_1559822447409.jpg.jpg

Rhody Deals Signup Widget

Rhode Show Rhody Deals promo image

This morning in The Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week…

Our panel this morning was Naomi Salvatore, Fashion consultant and on air personality

Matty Blake, host of “Curse of Oak Island” on the History Channel and former Rhode Show Co-Host and podcaster, Mary Larsen

Researchers are saying millennial’s are drinking more because of kids! As they age, their lives become more hectic so after this first week of back to school — do you need a drink or do you think it all went smoothly?

The average price of a new textbook was $80 just a couple of years ago. Now some textbooks are  selling for $150 new. What do you spend the most money on when the kids head back to school?

From concerts — to art work — homework help — and teacher/parent conferences. What’s your favorite part of the school year?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Twitter Widget: Rhode Show

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

RS Ten linkbar

The Rhode Show celebrated Ten Years on TV in 2019

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams