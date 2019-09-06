The Rhody Round up: How much are you spend for back to school?

This morning in The Rhody Roundup!

We chatted about some of the headlines making the rounds this week…



Our panel this morning was Naomi Salvatore, Fashion consultant and on air personality



Matty Blake, host of “Curse of Oak Island” on the History Channel and former Rhode Show Co-Host and podcaster, Mary Larsen

Researchers are saying millennial’s are drinking more because of kids! As they age, their lives become more hectic so after this first week of back to school — do you need a drink or do you think it all went smoothly?

The average price of a new textbook was $80 just a couple of years ago. Now some textbooks are selling for $150 new. What do you spend the most money on when the kids head back to school?

From concerts — to art work — homework help — and teacher/parent conferences. What’s your favorite part of the school year?

