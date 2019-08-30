Live Now /
What’s Happening & Not-to-Miss on The Rhode Show

This Week: September 2nd-6th, 2019

MONDAY: We’re taking a look back at our favorite summer memories with a “Best Of” The Rhode Show episode!

TUESDAY: Help your child get a good night’s sleep with safe sleep habits from Cadence Academy Preschool.

WEDNESDAY: Don’t let the kids artwork sit on the counter this school year! We share creative ways you can hang them up!

THURSDAY: Helping you plan a weekend full of fun with our Eye on RI!

FRIDAY: Opa! We’re going live “On the Rhode” from the annual Cranston Greek Festival.

UPCOMING – SAVE THE DATE & DON’T MISS:

Rhode Show’s End-of-Summer Block Party

Friday, August 30 Downtown Providence

