It’s time for The Rhode Show REWIND! We bring together some of the funny and most memorable moments from the week for you to enjoy! It’s always fun during the show, so these Rewinds are a fun way to get a quick recap of what we did this week!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.