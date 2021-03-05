The Rhode Show Rewind: First week of March

Who doesn't love innovative, new technology? When it comes to the latest and greatest, Steve Greenberg always has his finger on the pulse of what's happening. As host of the YouTube Gadget Game Show "What the Heck Is That?" he is clearly the expert and we checked in with him today as he discussed the following:

-The Peril Protect System, which could be your best defense against a very costly water leak: https://www.perilprotect.com/