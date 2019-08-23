The Rhode Show Rewind: August 23

We had a lot of fun this week! Take a look back at some of our highlights in The Rhode Show Rewind. What was your favorite segment?

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram all @TheRhodeShow!

And be sure to tune in all next week live at 9am for even more fun. It’s weekdays on WPRI-12 and live streaming at RhodeShow.com!!

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

