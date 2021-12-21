‘The Rhode Show’ previews ‘Imagine Van Gogh’ in Boston

An immersive art exhibit, which was started in Paris, has made its way to Boston. “Imagine Van Gogh” brings visitors inside the work of the legendary artist, who died 130 years ago. Vincent Van Gogh is one of the most famous artists of all time, and now visitors can take in this visual display at the SoWa Power Station in Boston.

“The Rhode Show” spoke with the show’s co-creator, Annabelle Mauger, ahead of the Dec. 21 opening to the public.

