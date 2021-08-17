The Rhode Island Radio and Television Hall of Fame

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A small study out of Lifespan Cancer Institute at Rhode Island Hospital concluded certain cancer patients may not gain adequate protection from COVID-19 vaccines.

Dr. Thomas Ollila, a hematologist and oncologist at Lifespan Cancer Institute, said he felt the need to start such a study because the COVID-19 vaccine trials excluded patients with weakened immune systems and those taking medications that lower the body's immune response, leaving them to wonder how effective the shots would be for them.