There’s no denying the powerful impact of a live musical performance. This morning on The Rhode Show we welcomed Judith Lynn Stillman as she shared details about a great event taking place this weekend as The Rhode Island Philharmonic Orchestra & Music School host a unique play-within-a-concert, Dvořák: A Bohemian Rhapsody.

The performance will take place Sunday, October 22nd at 3pm. For more info, visit: https://www.riphil.org/events#calendar-26195b86-cb48-40d9-a600-579079d902e8-event-ll0zuh1o

