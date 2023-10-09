The Rhode Island Festival of Children’s Books and Authors is back this Saturday, October 14th, from 9am-5pm at Lincoln School, located at 301 Butler Ave in Providence. Sophie Glenn Lau ’88, Lincoln School’s Head of School joined us this morning to share more about it.

The Book Festival was created by the Van Allsburgs more than 30 years ago. Chris and Lisa Van Allsburg were parents at Lincoln School at the time. You might recognize his name, he wrote The Polar Express and Jumanji.

They have a stellar line-up this year with some incredible authors.

For example:

● Ellen T. Crenshaw, who will be debuting the newest volume of the Baby-Sitters Club

● Shannon Hale, author of Princess in Black.

● Carole Lindstrom’s award-winning We are Water Protectors.

Saturday, October 14

9 a.m.–5 p.m.

Admission: $5 ($10 per family)

For the most up-to-the-minute information follow the

Book Festival on Social Media! @ribookfestival

There will be 30-minute author presentations and book signings. We will also have food trucks, The Rhode Island Black Storytellers, glitter tattoo artists, Ricky Rainbow Beard, Music Together with Miss Jen and so much more!

For more information, head here.