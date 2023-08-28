The Rhode Island Blood Center is holding it’s annual “Pint for a Pint” Campaign! This year, the center is partnering with eight local breweries across the region. Find out how you can participate, and learn more about The Rhode Island Blood Center!

The “Pint for a Pint” campaign runs through September 10.The annual campaign seeks to motivate blood donors. This is a historically challenging time of year for the blood supply as schools are closed and families go on vacation. Blood donations continue to trail behind pre-pandemic levels both locally and across the nation.

