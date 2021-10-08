You can support the RI State Police 5K for a cause with NIROPE

This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Trooper Brendan Doyle from the RI State Police. Ahead of their annual 5K Foot Pursuit, Trooper Doyle discussed the significance of the event, how we can register and what it means to their team.

Ron & Pete Cardi underscored their longtime support of the Police and all that they do with the community and beyond.

For more info regarding the options at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

For additional details and to register for the RI State Police 5K Foot Pursuit, head to: https://risp.ri.gov/5k/index.php

