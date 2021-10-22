Trinity Rep’s Holiday tradition returns live with ‘A Christmas Carol’

This morning in The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – as they discussed the 2021 version of the annual Trinity Rep classic, ‘A Christmas Carol’. As longtime supporters of this great local theater, Ron & Pete know firsthand all of the work and preparations that go into producing this show each year.

Returning live after a difficult 2020, the team at Trinity is ready to welcome you once again beginning on November 4. Directed by the talented Joe Wilson, Jr., this year’s production promises to, as always, fill you with the spirit of the season.

For additional info (including tickets), head to: https://www.trinityrep.com/show/a-christmas-carol-2021/

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.



https://www.cardis.com/