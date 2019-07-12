The South Coast Artists Studio Tour Returns!

Breaking News
Crews respond to fire at North Kingstown apartment complex
This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron and Pete Cardi – along with Kelly Milukas to chat about the upcoming 16th Annual South Coast Artists Open Studio Tour taking place July 20-21 and August 17-18.

Per their website, this is your chance to visit the studios of some of the best artists living, working and exhibiting in the four beautiful coastal towns of Tiverton, Little Compton, Westport and Dartmouth.

Learn more here: https://southcoastartists.org/openstudiotour/

It’s also a great time to shop at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses! You can take full advantage on the Mass Sales Tax Holiday right now.

Learn more here: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

