The South Coast Artists Open Studio Tour returns

This morning on The Rhode Home we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Jill Law from South Coast Artists.

From great sleep options at Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses including their Bed in a Box, to the upcoming South Coasts Artists Open Studio Tour, we covered it all.

For info on Bed in a Box – including PURPLE – which will work with their adjustable bases, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

For details regarding South Coast Artists inclusing theor Open Studio Tour, visit: https://www.scavirtualtour.org/

