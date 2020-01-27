The scoop on The Residences Providence

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Pamela Hogan from The Residences Providence.

From how Cardi’s can help with “Decorating Solutions” to how The Residences can provide that extra guidance to those who need it, we covered it all.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.



For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

For info from The Residences Providence: https://www.residencesprovidence.com/