The RI Author Expo returns virtually

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Tabitha Lord from the RI Author Expo.

Though things will look different this year, our friends at the Expo are pressing on and will be conducting this great annual event virtually with many different ways for you to connect with Authors and more.

Over at Cardi’s, not only are they longtime supporters of the Expo, but we got the scoop regarding their popular CASA Magazine as well as their abundance of current options all available for your browsing and shopping pleasure.

Get details on the RI Author Expo here: http://riauthorexpo.com/

For more info from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

