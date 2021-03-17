The Rhode Home with NIROPE & Wickford Art Association

This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with Caroline Gagnon from the Wickford Art Association.

After learning about the abundance of recliner options and more available at Cardi’s, we chatted about how the Wickford Art Association is continuing to carry on under current circumstances; including details regarding their latest exhibition, Push-Pull-Print.

For more info visit: https://wickfordart.org

For the latest from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, visit: https://www.cardis.com/

