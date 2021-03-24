The Rhode Home with NIROPE & The Gamm Theatre

This morning on The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE – Ron & Pete Cardi – along with our friends from The Gamm Theatre in Warwick.

From their seemingly endless options for outdoor furniture and online design features and more, Cardi’s has impressive selection for you to choose from. Also impressive are the ongoing happenings at The Gamm Theatre in Warwick which you’ll definitely want to learn more about.

Visit them here: https://www.gammtheatre.org/

For the latest from Cardi’s, Furniture & Mattresses, head to: https://www.cardis.com/

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

