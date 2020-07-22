The Rhode Home: Will the Show Go On At Trinity Rep.

This morning on The Rhode Home, we were joined by Curt Columbus, Artistic Director at Trinity Rep along with NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi.

In light of the pandemic Trinity Rep is working hard to bring the theater to you and trying to find a way to bring a Christmas Carol into your homes this season.

