The Rhode Home: Virtual Blessing of the Fleet

Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses share details on the variety of mattresses they offer. NiRoPe was joined by Ryan Meyer and Sue Wright from the Narragansett Lions Club with details on this year’s VIRTUAL Blessing of the Fleet.

Event details for the 2020 Virtual race can be found here: https://runsignup.com/Race/RI/Anywhereyoulike/48thAnnualBlessingoftheFleetRoadRace

