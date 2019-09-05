Target 12 on WPRI.com

The Rhode Home: The RI Italian American Hall of Fame

The Rhode Home

This morning in The Rhode Home NIROPE joined us from Cardis Furniture and Mattresses along with Joe Rocco to talk about The Rhode Island Italian American Hall of Fame.

You can get tickets for the event called, “Journey Through Italy” by clicking on the link.

The show takes place Saturday October 19, 2019 at The Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, RI.

