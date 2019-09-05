The Rhode Home: The RI Italian American Hall of Fame

This morning in The Rhode Home NIROPE joined us from Cardis Furniture and Mattresses along with Joe Rocco to talk about The Rhode Island Italian American Hall of Fame.

You can get tickets for the event called, “Journey Through Italy” by clicking on the link.

The show takes place Saturday October 19, 2019 at The Greenwich Odeum in East Greenwich, RI.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

