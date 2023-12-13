On the Rhode Home, we are joined by NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses, and Jes Scribner, Programming Director of the City of Providence.

We learn more about some beautiful gifts “that don’t fit under the tree”… from living rooms in fabrics and leathers to recliners, massage chairs, cozy fireplaces, comfy supportive mattresses, made in America Amish dining and bedrooms, kids’ beds including bunk beds and more… all in stock for next day idelivery!

Plus, what’s in store this season at The Providence Rink?

We find out about this fabulous city outdoor entertainment venue!