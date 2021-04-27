The Rhode Home: Supporting YMCA of Greater Providence

This morning in The Rhode Home, we welcomed NIROPE - Ron & Pete Cardi - along with Jim Belanger from The Arctic Playhouse.

Founded in Providence in 2002, The Playhouse has come a long way in its almost two decades! Currently located in the Arctic neighborhood of West Warwick, it has become a go-to venue for so many talented artists and performers. As theaters continue to navigate restrictions and push forward, they have some creative events you'll want to check out.