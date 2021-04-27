The Rhode Home: Supporting YMCA of Greater Providence

On Tuesday morning, we talked about the YMCA of Greater Providence with the YMCA’s CEO. Steve O’Donnell, along with NIROPE: Ron and Pete from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses.
Click here to learn more about the YMCA of Greater Providence.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.