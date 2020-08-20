The Rhode Home: Supporting the Arts

This morning in The Rhode Home our friends Ron and Peter Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses joined us along with James Belanger of Arctic Playhouse.

Everyone sleeps differently and that’s why Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses has so many choices to fit your sleep needs and to make sure you get a great night sleep.

From Nature’s Rest, Tempurpedic, Nector and more.

Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses team guides you through the Test Rest process of latex, memory foam, innerspring, hybrids, for proper body alignment, comfort and personal temperature regulation.

They also have been supporting the arts in our state for years including Arctic Playhouse in West Warwick, Rhode Island.

Arctic Playhouse has been working to bring back the arts to all of us during these trying times.

