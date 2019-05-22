The Rhode Home: Summer time fun at Camp Jack

This morning in The Rhode Home.

We talked sweet, sweet summertime!

Ni-Ro-Pe joined us from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses along with Melissa St. Pierre, Camp Director at Camp Jack.

The Jack Rua Camp for Children with Diabetes is a friendly place where youth with diabetes, ages 5 through 14, their siblings, and their friends benefit from hands-on learning experiences in Type 1 diabetes management and support within a fun and welcoming environment.

Their mission is to foster friendships among children with diabetes, their siblings, and friends through a safe, active program while enabling them to learn about and face the common challenges of diabetes.