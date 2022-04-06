This morning on The Rhode Home we spoke with Ron and Peter from Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses along with Trooper Brendan Doyle about the Rhode Island State Police 5K Pursuit Race.

Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

