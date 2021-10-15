The Rhode Home: Operation Stand Down RI

Friday morning in “The Rhode Home”, we were joined by Erik Wallin, Executive Director of Operation Stand Down Rhode Island and NIROPE, Ron and Pete Cardi of Cardi’s Furniture and Mattresses, who have been working with Operation Stand Down Rhode Island for years.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.