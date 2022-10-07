On Friday morning in “The Rhode Home,” we spoke with Joe Rocco, President of RocJo Productions, along with NIROPE: Ron and Pete Cardi from Cardi’s Furniture & Mattresses.
Ron discussed living room furniture for making game day comfortable for the whole family.
Joe and Pete discussed Legendary Nights at White’s of Westport.
Rhode Show Content Disclaimer: The information, advice, and answers displayed in The Rhode Show section of WPRI.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WPRI-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WPRI.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Rhode Show sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.